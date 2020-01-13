Home Business

India imposes anti-subsidy duty on imports of copper wire rods from 4 nations

The countervailing duty has been imposed considering the final findings of the commerce ministry's investigating arm DGTR.

Published: 13th January 2020 03:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has imposed anti-subsidy duty for a period of five years on copper wire rods from Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam after concluding a probe that these imports have impacted domestic players.

In a notification, the finance ministry said that it has imposed the anti-subsidy or countervailing duty after considering the final findings of the commerce ministry's investigating arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR).

DGTR has recommended imposition of the duty on the imports of 'continuous cast copper wire rods' from these four countries.

"The countervailing duty imposed under this notification shall be levied for a period of five years (unless revoked, superseded or amended earlier)," the notification said.

In its probe, the DGTR had concluded that the products have been exported to India from these countries at subsidised prices.

Last year, domestic players had filed an application before the directorate stating alleged subsidisation of the products from these four nations, and requested the initiation of an anti-subsidy investigation.

It had stated that the domestic industry has suffered material injury due to subsidisation of the product and the injury has been caused by the subsidised imports of the goods originating in or exported from these countries.

The duty imposed was in the range between 2.47 per cent and 10.27 per cent on the landed value of the product in India.

The petitioners had alleged that the producers/exporters of the goods in these countries have benefitted from the "actionable subsidies" provided at various levels by the governments of these countries.

Countervailing or anti-subsidy duty is a country-specific duty which is imposed to safeguard domestic industry against unfair trade subsidies provided by the local governments of the exporting nations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
copper rod anti subsidy duty
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp