Home Business

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

Chairman Brijendra Kumar said people must read the government's decision with regard to NINL and understand that the decision is not related to divestment of NMDC.

Published: 13th January 2020 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

A lorry and an earth-mover at a mining site. (Image used for representational purpose only)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: NMDC has informed the steel ministry about the confusion being created that the state-owned miner is being disinvested, a government official said.

Some people for their vested interest are spreading rumours on social media and in general public that NMDC is being disinvested, which has created an atmosphere of confusion, its Chairman N Brijendra Kumar said last Friday.

He also clarified that NMDC itself is just a stakeholder in Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) Last week, the government gave in-principle approval for strategic sale of NINL by allowing PSU shareholders to sell their stake in the steel company.

NMDC has apprised the steel ministry that confusion is being created and rumours are being spread over the issue, the official said, while assuring action against those who are misleading the public.

"Still confusion is being created by some ppl regarding disinvestment in #NINL, a joint venture company of central and state PSUs in the State of Odhisha. The present decision is not for the disinvestment of @nmdclimited . I repeat No Disinvestment of #NMDC by the present decision," Kumar said in a tweet.

He also said people must read the government's decision with regard to NINL and understand that the decision is not related to divestment of NMDC.

Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) is a joint venture company, in which four central PSUs -- MMTC, National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and MECON -- and two Odisha government companies, IPICOL and Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), are shareholders.

MMTC holds 49.78 per cent share in NINL, followed by OMC (20.47 per cent), IPICOL (12 per cent), NMDC (10.10 per cent).

MECON and BHEL hold 0.68 per cent stake each in the company.

The strategic buyer for NINL will be identified through a two-stage auction procedure, an official statement had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NMDC NMDC divestment
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp