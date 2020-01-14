Home Business

Bajaj Chetak set to return to Indian roads as an electric scooter today

The list of features goes on to include illuminated switchgear, a digital instrument console, keyless ignition systems and a real-time battery-level indicator. 

Published: 14th January 2020 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 12:17 PM

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

By Express News Service

The iconic Bajaj Chetak nameplate is all set to return to India’s roads today, with the home-grown automaker reviving the brand as its first-ever electric scooter. Bajaj Auto will launch the electric scooter on Tuesday and sources say that the model is likely to be extremely competitive in a segment that has seen a steady trickle of electric models over the past few months. 

The model will first be launched and go on sale in Pune through Bajaj’s ProBiking dealerships and company sources say that the availability of the model will be expanded to Bengaluru later this year. During previous interactions with the media, Bajaj Auto’s managing director Rajiv Bajaj had assured that the model will be priced at very competitive levels. 

So what does one expect from the first EV scooter from the Bajaj stable? For one thing, the company is bringing in an all-metal body for the unit, which will be a market first for Indian automakers. The model will also have a premium paint finish, alloy wheels, and LED lighting all over. The list of features goes on to include illuminated switchgear, a digital instrument console, keyless ignition systems and a real-time battery-level indicator. 

Meanwhile, the electric Bajaj Chetak will be powered by a 4 kW electric motor and the scooter will be offered with two riding modes: Eco and Sport. While the actual power ratings will be revealed only on Tuesday, but sources say it is likely to boast a maximum range of 95 kilometres on the eco mode and 85 kilometres on the sport mode on full charge.

However, the model is unlikely to come with a fast-charging option, but will offer customers a trail-link front suspension and a single-shock at the rear. Braking functions will be taken care of by disc brakes at both ends. According to industry estimates, the model may come to be priced at around Rs 1.1 lakh after taking into account FAME subsidies. The scooter will also get a 3-year/50,000 km warranty. 

