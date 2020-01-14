Former PepsiCo and Cadbury top executive Rajeev Bakshi joins Ola's food business

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Ride-hailing platform Ola's food business, that includes own brands offering khichdi, rice bowls and biryani in six cities, on Tuesday brought senior FMCG executive Rajeev Bakshi as board advisor to Ola Foods.

Bakshi was recently managing director of METRO Cash & Carry India and previously worked with PepsiCo and Cadbury.



"Ola has the opportunity to build highly loved food brands in a market that is hitherto underserved. With access to hundreds of millions of consumers who use Ola as an everyday platform, the brands will also have a unique advantage in terms of reach and influence," Bakshi said in a statement.



Ola, with its food business, aims to build its own-food brands like its flagship khichdi experiment, and a range of brands across categories like rice bowls, biryani and health food etc..



Ola currently runs 36 kitchens across six cities.



"We are at a very early part of our journey wherein we are building unique consumer offerings through differentiated distribution formats, both online and offline," said Pranay Jivrajka, CEO of Ola Foods and Founding Partner at Ola.