Home Business

Noted Odia economist Michael Debabrata Patra appointed new RBI deputy governor

Patra, who is looking after the monetary policy department as the executive director, will be the fourth deputy governor of the RBI.

Published: 14th January 2020 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Michael Debabrata Patra, RBI deputy governor

With Michael Debabrata Patra, now three economists from Odisha are holding top posts of RBI.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday appointed noted Odia economist Michael Debabrata Patra as Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India. He is one among four Deputy Governors of the RBI and will be posted for the next three years.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet selected Patra, an executive director in the Monetary Policy Department of the RBI, from seven names shortlisted by the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointment Search Committee (FSRASC).

With Patra, now three economists from Odisha are holding top posts of RBI. While RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das is from Cuttack, another Deputy Governor Bibhu Prasad Kanungo belongs to Kendrapara district.

A native of Cuttack, Patra was elevated for the post, which was lying vacant after former Deputy Governor Viral Acharya resigned in June last year, six months before the end of his term in office. Viewed as a monetary policy hawk, he is likely to retain the Monetary Policy Department earlier handled by Acharya.

An alumnus of Ravenshaw College and Utkal University, Patra had joined RBI in 1985. He moved to Monetary Policy Department in March 2006 as advisor-in-charge. He has done his PhD in economics from IIT, Mumbai and is a Harvard University fellow in financial stability.

Before moving to the Monetary Policy Department, he was an adviser in the Department of Economic Analysis and Policy in charge of international finance, money and banking. He has served in various capacities in the RBI.

A central banker with over 30 years of experience, he had received professional training at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Institute on Financial Programming and Policy and at the Centre for Central Banking Studies, Bank of England.

He has also served as senior adviser to Executive Director for Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Sri Lanka at the IMF. His research papers have been published in many national and international journals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Michael Debabrata Patra RBI RBI deputy governor
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp