Home Business

Co-optex aims to boost its overseas business

Singapore and Malaysia have been identified for opening stores as the demand for state handloom is quite high in these countries.

Published: 15th January 2020 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

A weaver displays sarees made of beach wood and banana fibre.

A weaver displays sarees made of beach wood and banana fibre. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: To strengthen its presence in the overseas market, the Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers’ Co-operative Society, also known as Co-optex will soon be opening its stores through franchise model in Malaysia and Singapore. The state weavers’ cooperative society will also be organising exhibitions as well as shows in Britain and Germany to tap the unexplored market.

“Talks are on and if everything goes well by the first quarter of this year the new stores will be launched in two countries,” said T N Venkatesh, managing director, Co-optex, adding, it will be more viable and profitable for Co-optex to open stores in foreign countries via the franchise model.

Singapore and Malaysia have been identified for opening stores as the demand for state handloom is quite high in these countries.

“Singapore and Malaysia have sizeable population of Tamilians. But we have noticed that even local Malaysians and Singaporeans also buy our products with equal enthusiasm,” added Venkatesh. Co-optex posted a turnover of Rs 300 crore in the year 2018-2019 and out of it, at least Rs 4 crore was generated from sales in the overseas market. Sales turnover in FY18 was Rs 290 crore.

According to Co-optex officials, many departmental stores in UAE, Britain, Belgium procure products like bed linens, dining mat sets and other home furnishing items from it and its products are big hit there. “We want to further strengthen and expand our reach abroad,” added Venkatesh. The state government allocates an amount worth Rs 2 crore to Rs 3 crore under handloom support programme to utilize it in advertising and promoting the handloom products in foreign countries.

“We have been focusing on diversification of products, introduction of new designs and colour palettes to meet the demands of the overseas market,” said Venkatesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cooptex
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp