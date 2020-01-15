Honor launches 9X, MagicWatch 2, Band 5i, wireless earphones in India

Home Business

Honor 9X will be sold on Flipkart, starting January 19.

By Express News Service

Chinese smartphone maker Honor on Tuesday launched Honor 9X, its latest flagship smartphone with pop-up selfie camera in India. The company also launched a smartwatch, a fitness tracker and two new wireless earphones.

Honor 9X will be sold on Flipkart, starting January 19 and will be available at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB variant. MagicWatch 2 (46mm), sold on Amazon, will be available at Rs 12,999 for Charcoal Black variant and Rs 14,999 for Flax Brown variant.

Band 5i, available in Black colour, will be sold on Amazon at Rs 1,999. Sport Pro and Sport bluetooth earphones will be available in India at Rs 3,999 and Rs 1,999, respectively.

Charles Peng, president, Honor India, said, “Our latest flagship offerings - Honor 9X, Honor MagicWatch 2 and Honor Band 5i, perfectly blends with the brand’s TechChic positioning and devise industry’s leading technologies.”

“The success of the Honor X series is a testament of our consumers’ love and support for the brand and the new Honor 9X will further bring an all new experience with the brand’s first pop-up selfie camera. With the launch of these new devices, we take a step towards further fortifying our commitment of offering and expanded product portfolio to our consumers in India,” he added.

The Honor 9X features a 48MP AI triple camera set up with f/1.8 aperture and ½-inch sensor and a 16MP AI pop-up front camera to capture stunning selfies equipped with 3D portrait lighting. Honor 9X comes with 16.7 cm (6.59-in) Honor full view display.

Honor MagicWatch 2 is devised with a 3.53 cm (1.39-in) AMOLED touchscreen and gives 14-day battery life, while the Honor Band 5i is aimed to reach out to a larger audience.

