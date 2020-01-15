Home Business

Sensex drops nearly 200 points below 41800-mark; Nifty tests 12,300

IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, SBI, Infosys, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were the among the top losers in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 3 per cent.

Published: 15th January 2020 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo| Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex dropped nearly 200 points in opening session on Wednesday as global investor sentiment dampened after the US said its initial trade deal with China does not include tariff rollback.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 190.81 points or 0.45 per cent lower at 41,761.82. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 53.15 points or 0.43 per cent to 12,309.15. IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, SBI, Infosys, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank were the among the top losers in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 3 per cent.

On the other hand, Titan, Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, Nestle and Sun Pharma rose up to 1.30 per cent. In the previous session, Sensex settled 92.94 points or 0.22 per cent higher at 41,952.63 - its all-time closing high. Likewise, Nifty ended 32.75 points, or 0.27 per cent, higher at 12,362.30, which was a record closing level.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 205.56 crore, and domestic institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 642.47 crore on Tuesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

According to traders, indices retreated for record highs after US officials on Tuesday said the trade truce with China, set to be signed on Wednesday, does not include a deal to roll back tariffs imposed on most Chinese goods.

The joint statement from the Treasury and the US Trade Representative's office said "there is no agreement for future reduction in tariffs. Any rumours to the contrary are categorically false." Bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul were trading on a negative note in their early sessions.

Benchmarks on Wall Street too ended in the red on Tuesday. Global oil benchmark, Brent crude futures, fell 0.23 per cent to USD 64.34 per barrel. Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 8 paise to 70.96 against the US dollar in morning session.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSE Sensex Nifty NSE Stock market Share price
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp