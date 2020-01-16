Home Business

Abu Dhabi government to support Indian start-ups in mental health segment

A total of 10 start-ups will be selected this year for the incubation, funding, business support through this programme based on their contribution in the segment. 

Published: 16th January 2020 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Applications for applying to the programme will be open till February 8, 2020.

Applications for applying to the programme will be open till February 8, 2020.

By Express News Service

The Department of Community Development, Abu Dhabi has announced that it will support Indian start-ups working in the field of mental well-being through its social incubator and accelerator programme, Ma’an. A total of 10 start-ups will be selected this year for the incubation, funding, business support through this programme based on their contribution in the segment. 

Ma’an will invest more than Rs 3 crore in each cycle and the successful applicants will join a 90-day incubator or accelerator programme and have access to milestone-based funding, mentorship, office space, business expertise and investors. The aim, according to the authorities, is to promote the mental well-being of the Abu Dhabi residents by working on the innovative ideas put forth by successful entrepreneurs.

“Mental well-being has become an increasingly important issue across the world and on average one in four people will suffer a mental health difficulty at some point in their lives. It impacts the way people think, feel, behave and make decisions. Abu Dhabi is no different and it is essential that we begin a conversation to understand the support communities need to cope with mental well-being challenges.

Ensuring that our community has access to the right services is vital and we want to encourage new social enterprises to come forward with solutions that will help people address their mental well-being challenges. We are looking for talented, enthusiastic, creative people with ideas that are unique and sustainable. Our hope is that by supporting these ventures, we can make a impact on this social issue in Abu Dhabi,” said Salama Al Ameemi, DG, Ma’an.

Applications for applying to the programme will be open till February 8, 2020. The 10 shortlisted start-ups will have an opportunity to transform their ideas/business models into ventures by means of receiving training via a series of workshops. It will require firms to transfer their bases to Abu Dhabi for which the housing and other monthly stipends will be incurred by the Abu Dhabi government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development Salama Al Ameemi
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp