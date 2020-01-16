Home Business

Gold  prices rise Rs 43, silver jumps Rs 209 on rupee depreciation

In the international market, gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,553 per ounce and USD 17.87 per ounce, respectively.

gold, jewellery, ornaments

For representational purposes. (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices on Thursday rose by Rs 43 to Rs 40,458 per 10 gram in the national capital on rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had on Wednesday closed at Rs 40,415 per 10 gram. Silver also jumped Rs 209 to Rs 47,406 per kg as compared to Rs 47,197 per kg in the previous trade.

"Spot gold for 24 Karat in Delhi rose by Rs 43 on rupee depreciation while expectation of higher spot demand post Makar Sankranti also lifted market sentiments," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Market benchmark Sensex on Thursday scaled the 42,000 mark for the first time ever and Nifty hit its record peak in opening session tracking positive cues from global equities after the US and China signed initial trade deal.

