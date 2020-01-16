Home Business

Huawei among 5G trial hopefuls, applies jointly with Airtel, Vodafone-Idea 

According to sources, the Jio-Samsung combine seeks to conduct trials in Mumbai while BSNL has partnered with ZTE.

Published: 16th January 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Huawei

Huawei (File Photo | AP)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chinese telecom major Huawei is among those hopefuls seeking Centre’s approval to conduct 5G trials in India. Sources reveal that the communications equipment giant, considered a security threat by some, has submitted applications in partnership with both Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to conduct 5G trials in Bengaluru and Delhi respectively. 

“Yes, Huawei is one of the applicants… All major telcos have applied for similar permissions in various cities and in partnership with companies like ZTE, Samsung, Ericsson and Nokia,” said a person in the know of things. 

Wednesday (January 15) was the last day for submission of applications and the Department of Telecom (DoT) is expected to take a decision on the proposals soon.

According to sources, the Jio-Samsung combine seeks to conduct trials in Mumbai while BSNL has partnered with ZTE. Airtel and VIL have both submitted separate applications in partnership with Nokia and Ericsson for different circles, apart from their trials with Huawei. 

The Cellular Operators Association of India welcomed the interest from industry majors for the highly-awaited trials, with director general Rajan Mathews saying that the government “is keen to” get the ball rolling and that the DoT would review the applications and proposed use-cases for compliance before giving approvals. The licenses for the trials will be given to the telecom operators. 

While sources say that DoT permissions are likely to be given by February this year on a case by case basis, many sections have raised concerns over the security implications of allowing Huawei access to India’s 5G infrastructure, stating that this may be used to promote Chinese interests. 

A senior industry executive said that one of the problems is the pricing at which Huawei can offer services, which is likely to be cheaper than its competitors and may leave it in control of the crucial sector. Some countries like Australia and Japan have actually barred Huawei from participation in their 5G networks, while it faces scrutiny in many other countries. India, for its part, has not done so yet despite pressure from the United States, and had only recently decided to allow the firm to apply along with its rivals for 5G trials. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Huawei Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp