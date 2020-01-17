Home Business

Honda rolls out BS-VI compliant version of Activa  

HMSI announced that its Navi and Cliq models will not make the BS-VI cut and are slated to be discontinued before April 2020.

Published: 17th January 2020 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Honda

Honda Motor Co. headquarters. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is gearing up to face a new emissions regime come April 2020, launching a BS-VI compliant version of its most popular model: the Activa. In parallel, it has also said that two of its two-wheelers will not make the cut for a BS-VI version: the Cliq and the Navi.

The Japanese two-wheeler maker has introduced a host of new features offering the latest technology with the Activa 6G. Priced at Rs 63,912 (ex-showroom New Delhi), the new scooter will be delivered to customers by the end of January and early February.

“Much ahead of the regulation, Honda was the first manufacturer in India to start selling mass segment BS-VI two-wheeler Activa 125 followed by SP 125,” HMSI President and CEO Minoru Kato said. He added that the company has already dispatched over 75,000 units of these two BS-VI models across India.

“Today, as we launch the all-new BS-VI Activa 6G, I am confident, it will unleash another quiet revolution and further strengthen our business expansion in India,” Kato said. HMSI’s Activa 125 was the first BS-VI compliant model launched in September last year, almost seven months ahead of the implementation of the new emission norms.

New features introduced with the new Activa include a performance accelerator added to the HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, a new Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology system, which optimises energy output by maximising efficient combustion and minimizing friction with a silent start, and a smooth eco-friendly engine.

However, Honda will not take its entire portfolio of models into the BS-VI era. “We will upgrade only 4-5 models,” said senior VP, sales and marketing Y S Guleria. Following the launch, HMSI said that two of its models — Navi and Cliq — will not make the BS-VI cut and are slated to be discontinued before April 2020. While Activa is one of the most popular models in the segment, Navi and Cliq have only seen limited success.

Honda to discontinue Navi, Cliq

