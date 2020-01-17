Home Business

India to cut duty on over 40 US products including high-end mobiles, smartwatches

Officials said that for the US President, the India deal will come before its trade deal announced with China on Thursday.

Published: 17th January 2020 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

India US flags

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and the US have thrashed out the contours of a trade pact to be signed during the proposed visit of US President Donald Trump next month, which will see India agreeing to cut duties on more than 40 US product categories ranging from apples, almonds, up-end mobiles, smartwatches and electronic gadgets, in return for the US allowing Indian manufacturers duty-free trade facilities withdrawn last year.

Officials said that for the US President, the India deal will come before its trade deal announced with China on Thursday. “In some ways, though the scope of the China deal is larger, ours will be better,” said a commerce ministry official.

While going ahead with the deal, India will maintain that while it is open to import of US dairy products, but will stipulate that they have to conform to restrictions over them not being fed animal food matter.
Apparently, animal feed used in the US dairy industry has high-protein blood meal from cattle and bovines. India has pointed out that cultural and religious sensitivities will preclude imports from dairy animals fed with such meals. India’s dairy and poultry industry had lobbied hard against opening up these sectors to unrestricted imports.

Similarly, officials said that while duty on US-manufactured medical devices could be brought down as part of the “peace formula”, India was sticking to its stand that given the huge numbers of poor patients in India, price caps would continue. The US had termed India’s price caps on heart stents and other medical devices to be “discriminatory trade practices”.   

Since a bilateral investment treaty between India and US has as yet not been finalised, something which the US wanted, India will also come up with a quick dispute resolution system that would safeguard foreign investment. India had allowed most bilateral investment treaties to lapse and then demanded new clauses that allow arbitration in third countries to be resorted to only after exhausting all legal remedies within India. This was opposed by the US and others pointing out that Indian judicial process was long-winding.

Just the beginning

Commerce ministry officials said that in time, India will work for a comprehensive economic agreement with the US, but that will take a lot of negotiations. The Indo-US trade deal fleshed out right now can be called the first phase of it, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
donald trump India US
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp