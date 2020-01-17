Mercedes-Benz set to roll out its first fully-electric vehicle in April 2020

By Express News Service

GERMAN luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India has forayed into the electric vehicle (EV) space in the country by unveiling its product and technology brand ‘EQ’, under which its first fully electric vehicle ‘EQC’ will be launched in April this year.

“The EQC, which is a sporty SUV, is the first fully-electric vehicle from the house of Mercedes and the brand EQ is an umbrella brand which covers everything that Mercedes is doing in electrification,” said Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive officer, Mercedes-Benz India. The launch forms an important pillar of its focus on sustainable luxury, which Mercedes-Benz said will shape the future of mobility in the country.

It has three different stands — EQ boost, EQ Power and EQ itself. And it goes with the electrification of portfolios from mildhybrid to plug-in hybrid and full electric vehicles.

“We want the EQ brand to create an ecosystem in which electric mobility is reliable, simple and at the same time exciting,” he said. Schwenk also noted Mercedes Benz India sees a gradual growth at a measured pace in its EV portfolio going forward. At the global scale, he said, there will be as many as 10 electric models are being made available in the next two-three years, there will also be more and more hybrid vehicles in the portfolio of both Mercedes Benz and Daimler AG. “So, we are trying to see what fits India.

But right now, I have no clear plans how we address them in the next two-four years,” he further said. Schwenk said the company will also look into what it should be doing in the hybrid sector, depending on how issues like regulatory framework and infrastructure are further developing. He, meanwhile, expects the luxury car market to gain some stability and return to a growth path in this year.

The company has also lined up at least 10 product launches for this year. By the end of January, the company will unveil the 2020 GLE luxury sport utility vehicle (SUV) in the country. That apart, it will also launch an updated version of the CLA sedan which would get a sharper aesthetic, modern interior design and improved electronic features.

Mercedes-Benz will pit the car against the Audi A3 and the 2020 BMW 2 Series, among others. Furthermore, the GLS SUV is also set to get updated in the country and it will also make a move in the entry car segment.