Home Business

Orient Electric grows in double digits for two quarters despite economic slowdown 

Riding high on demand, the CK Birla Group entity on Thursday launched a new category of air-circulating luxury chandeliers targeting residential and commercial users.

Published: 17th January 2020 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Notwithstanding the prevailing economic slowdown, consumer durables major Orient Electric Ltd said it has been seeing double-digit growth.

The company, which clocked about 20 per cent growth in the first two-quarters of FY20, hopes the upward momentum to continue during the rest of the fiscal. The industry, on the other hand, has been reporting 7-8 per cent growth.

“We aren’t heavily affected by the slowdown and have seen over 20 per cent growth in the first six months (of FY20). The industry is fairly matured and is growing at about 6-7 per cent,” said Atul Jain, executive vice-president of the firm.

Riding high on demand, the CK Birla Group entity on Thursday launched a new category of air-circulating luxury chandeliers targeting residential and commercial users.

The company intends to grow in this relatively new category of multi-utility products, and in the process build a dominant market share over the next two-to-three years. Currently, a substantial part of the company’s sales come from its flagship fans that command over 20 per cent market share. The market size of fans within the country is roughly over Rs 7,000 crore and is growing at about 10 per cent. Within this, the premium decorative fans segment is growing much faster, over 30-40 per cent.

The Orient Eleganza range includes three models priced between Rs 17,500 and Rs 23,500. “With rising aspirations and affluence driving consumer-spending in India, there is an ever-rising demand for world-class luxury products,” he said.

Meanwhile, Orient Electric is exploring options of setting up a new manufacturing facility in south India. The company currently produces its wide range of fans from two facilities with a combined capacity of over 10 million.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
economic slowdown Orient Electric
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp