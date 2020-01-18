Amazon Pay receives Rs 1,700 crore-worth capital from parent company

By Express News Service

Even as founder and CEO Jeff Bezos tours India, making new investment commitments, the parent firm of the Amazon group has disclosed that it has infused Rs 1,700 crore of capital into its Indian business units.

According to documents filed with the Registrar of Companies, Amazon Pay India has received Rs 1,355 crore from Amazon Corporate Holdings and Amazon.com.incs.Ltd, while Amazon Wholesale (India) allotted shares worth about Rs 360 crore to Amazon Corporate Holdings and Amazon. com.incs.Ltd.

While the digital payment unit allotted shares to the companies on December 31, 2019, Amazon Wholesale (India) made the allotment on December 30.

Bezos has announced that the firm will be investing another USD 1 billion in the Indian market over the next few years, in addition to the USD 6.5 billion the entrepreneur had committed earlier. Financial details disclosed to regulators so far have shown that Amazon has slowed down its capital infusion into its Indian businesses last year.

While it had infused Rs 9,450 crore in four different tranches into its main Indian unit — Amazon Seller Services (ASS) — in 2018, 2019 has seen just Rs 4,500 crore invested, including the Rs 1,700 crore mentioned above.

Meanwhile, 2019 was the first year that Amazon has reduced the quantum of investments in India. According to regulatory filings, it had invested Rs 9,450 crore in 2018 and Rs 6,200 crore in 2017.

While Amazon has other business units operating the country — Amazon Retail India and Amazon Wholesale India — its primary unit ASS has attracted the large majority of its total investment with the number touching a cumulative Rs 30,120.81 crore, or over USD 4.5 billion.

During his current visit, Bezos said the fresh USD 1 billion would be used to give a leg-up to India’s small and medium businesses. "Over the next five years, Amazon will invest an incremental USD 1 billion to digitise micro and small businesses across India, helping them reach more customers. This initiative will use Amazon’s global footprint to create USD 10 billion in India exports by 2025," Bezos said.

This comes even as it is facing mounting opposition from India’s trading community, which have alleged that e-commerce firms like Amazon have had a negative impact on the country’s traditional retail sector.