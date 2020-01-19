NeoMart helps local grocery stores to go online

By Express News Service

The local grocery stores can now have online presence easily and without any major investments. With an aim to help theses stores make their presence felt online, NeoMart has been developed by Gurugram- based Phantom Codes Pvt Ltd, which specialises in retail IT solutions.

NeoMart is a one-stop-shop for the entire trade market that helps stores achieve sales even when consumers’ footfall is the least. The app helps vendors and retailers to display availability of products, their selling price and generates ebill without any POS or software.

Cashback schemes and other incentive programmes are regularly updated for vendors making it lucrative and attractive for them. Consumers can connect with local retailers via NeoMart where they can order groceries, stationery, medicines. It only charges a minimum affordable subscription. According to its officials, even a kiosk vendor can avail benefits to stay connected with existing customers and add new clientele without burning a hole in his pocket.

It lets local vendors and retailers connect with their consumers digitally allowing them to choose their own geographical and product parameters. It is founded by Ashwini Kharbanda, an alumnus of Delhi University, Western International University, and IIM Kozhikode.

“This app allows consumers to connect with their vendors via digital medium with complete verification. We started from Gurugram and soon will be entering Delhi followed by other cities, becoming a pan India player”, said Kharbanda, adding

“India with a retail market of over $700 billion comprising food, grocery, clothing, etc, has only 10 per cent of the market being modern trade while 90 per cent of traders are usually small retailers and vendors who cannot afford or do not have the technical know-how...”