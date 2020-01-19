Online food delivery platform Swiggy deletes expletives, leaves consumers confused

By Express News Service

Swiggy rolled out a new TV commercial for its #What- TheFalooda initiative last week. Conceptualised, we are told by the in-house creative team at Swiggy, the film centres around the avalanche of hurt and abuse faced by its customer care executives and the kind of harrowing negativity that they are exposed to when dealing with customers.

The campaign is in many ways a sequel to its ‘what’s in a name’ video which shed light on Swiggy’s delivery partners last year. It shows how Swiggy consumers resort to using food names instead of expletives while engaging in an argument.

This is linked to its ‘extension’ which is available for Google Chrome and Firefox users. This plug in automatically detects profanity (if any) in the text and nudges users to reconsider their choice of words and replace them with words related to different types of food like Biryani, Idli, Falooda etc.

ALSO READ: Swiggy doubles subscription fee to cut losses, mulls new offers for members

The company says that orders sometimes take longer than expected to get delivered. Sometimes payments do not go through and sometimes toppings slide off the pizza.

When this, or more happens, customers are justifiably miffed, and rightfully upset. Customers do tend to type out messages which are well, more than unparliamentary … and these unintentionally hurt its customer-care executive at the other end.

WhatTheFalooda desktop extension highlights these profanities, cuss words and more, and replaces them with names of favourite foods. All this, just to ensure that there are no hard feelings between customers and Swiggy! This is the first commercial that highlights one of the millennial generation’s newest buzz words: ‘hangry’ … a combo of ‘hungry’ and ‘angry’.

ALSO READ: Swiggy launches digital wallet to credit refunds

Yes, many of customers do resort to becoming angry when hungry. But does artificially replacing hurtful words solve the problem? Methinks it is a clever camouflage, but then it is only a flimsy cover-up. Customercare is about angry customers … yes, hungry and angry, in this case, but angry nevertheless. When customers are angry, they can be abusive. More so when they are hungry.

Replacing words with politer food names may make its executives feel a bit better, but one is sure they are not going to make customers any less ‘hangry’. Sure, there is an effort to make it all very humorous, but let me tell you humour actually makes customers even more ‘hangry’ … when you have had a terribly long day, and are looking forward to a nice, hot Biryani, and it arrives as cold sandwiches, outbursts are bound to happen. Some cosmetic efforts to douse out customers’ anger is frankly pointless.

The Falooda can only get better if the core delivery issues are better addressed. Virat Kohli has Har Craving Ka Jawaab with the new Too Yumm! Noodle Masala Karare, Chilli Achaari Karare and Dahi Papdi Chaat multi-grain chips.

Virat is cute, the rest is mindless! Sometimes one wonders why celebrity campaigns kind of think that as long as the celebrity is present, none else matters. The entire set of three ads in the campaign are designed to be humorous but end up being pale shadows of poor Rajnikanth imitations. More than Too Yumm! It is Captain Kohli who should be worried about how such poor creatives actually negatively impact his personal brand equity.

The new Netflix campaign positions the on-demand video service as a rather exciting alternative to not so cool ways of spending time outside. The situations featured in videos include a group dinner, house parties and a nightclub trip gone bad. Its recent campaign even had billboards positioning Netflix as an alternative to wasting time while commuting.

The campaign in itself is run-of-the-mill but the usage of NETFLIX-ed as a verb, akin to Googled or Photoshoped is what makes it.The attempt to push NETFLIX-ed into that domain of exalted brand names that have attained category equivalent status is interesting. Netflixing and binge-watching are near equivalent today. So if Netflix is not already there, it soon will be.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Aparshakti Khurana feature in the new ‘unbox’ campaign of OLX. Sanjeev’s simple demo of how to list unwanted stuff in your kitchen by ‘boxing’ it on OLX is well done. Which is what all good communication is all about. Easy to understand, easy to relate to, easy to ‘unbox’.

(The author is an advertising vetera)