Airtel announces new prepaid plan with Rs 2 lakh built-in insurance cover

The launch is only the latest is a series of products that offer several bundled services alongside their primary telecom service.

Published: 20th January 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Sunday announced the roll out of a new bundled prepaid plan for Rs 179, which comes with a built-in life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh from Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

 “Priced at Rs 179, Airtel’s new prepaid bundle offers unlimited calling to any network, 2 GB data, 300 SMS along with a term life cover of Rs 2 lakh from Bharti AXA Life Insurance,” a company statement said. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days and is targeted at entry-level smartphone users and feature phone users in semi-urban and rural markets, it added. 

According to the firm, the insurance cover is available to customers aged between 18 and 54 years and requires no paperwork or medical tests. The policy or Certificate of Insurance will be instantaneously delivered digitally and a physical copy of the insurance can be provided on request.

“The entire process is digitally delivered in a matter of few minutes at any Airtel retail store or on Airtel Thanks app,” it added. 

IRDAI data shows that insurance penetration in India is “abysmally low at less than 4 per cent while there are close to one billion mobile users in the country,” Airtel said, going on to point out that this offers mobile operators and financial services providers the opportunity to collaborate and innovate for serving the financial security needs of hundreds of millions of Indians. 

“Our innovative prepaid bundles with built-in term insurance plans have got positive response from customers and this has encouraged us to take the solution even deeper to the masses. The `179 recharge will offer one of the simplest and most accessible platforms to hundreds of millions of Indians to financially secure themselves and their families while staying connected on Airtel’s world-class network,” said Shashwat Sharma, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel.

TAGS
Airtel Bharti Airtel
