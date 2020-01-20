It’s sale season at Amazon, Flipkart

By Express News Service

Yet another big sale season is on on the platforms of amazon and Flipkart, the two leading e-commerce players in the country. The sales, which started on January 19, will go on till January 22. While exclusive Amazon Prime members, the Amazon Great Indian sale has started early from January 18 at 12 pm, while Flipkart Plus members got early access from 8 pm on Saturday.

The two e-tailers are going ahead with the grand sales, even as India’s anti-trust body Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordering investigation against the two, over complaints of deep discounting practices and tie-ups with preferred sellers. Traders across the country has been staging protests against Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart for violating FDI norms and hampering brick-and-mortar shops by offering deep discounts.

Amazon is offering up to 40 per cent off on smartphones and up to 60 per cent off on cameras and laptops, while Flipkart is offering up to 60 per cent off on premium phones such as Samsung Galaxy S9. Deals such as these are likely to impact sales of physical outlets that sell smartphones as trade union bodies have repeatedly said that they are not in a position to compete with prices offered on these market places. “We are still selling a phone like Samsung Galaxy S9 at over Rs 30,000, but on Flipkart, it is listed at Rs 22,999. We are losing big business during these sale seasons,” said a smartphone shop owner at Gaffar Market, New Delhi.

During Flipkart’s Republic Day 2020 sale prices of Apple’s iPhone XS is now down to Rs 49,999 (MRP Rs 89,900) while that of Samsung’s Galaxy A50 is down to Rs 14,999 (MRP Rs 21,000). Xiaomi’s popular Redmi Note 7S (4GB, 64GB) is selling for Rs 9,999 (MRP Rs 13,999). Likewise, during the Amazon Great Indian Sale,Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 13,999 (MRP Rs 16,999). Prices of Apple’s iPhone XR 64GB is down to Rs 42,900 (MRP Rs 49,900) and the top-selling premium smartphone OnePlus 7T (8GB, 128GB) is down to Rs 34,999 (MRP Rs 37,999).

The offers by both the e-tailers is not just limited to smartphones and electrical items but can be also availed on apparels, footwear, household items and more.

Additionally, Amazon is offering SBI credit card holders 10 per cent instant discount on purchases. Flipkart is also offering 10 per cent instant discount to ICICI Bank credit card holders and Kotak Bank debit and credit card users.