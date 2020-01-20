Home Business

It’s sale season at Amazon, Flipkart

Flipkart is also offering 10 per cent instant discount to ICICI Bank credit card holders and Kotak Bank debit and credit card users. 

Published: 20th January 2020 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

Amazon

Amazon (File Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

Yet another big sale season is on on the platforms of amazon and Flipkart, the two leading e-commerce players in the country. The sales, which started on January 19, will go on till January 22. While exclusive Amazon Prime members, the Amazon Great Indian sale has started early from January 18 at 12 pm, while Flipkart Plus members got early access from 8 pm on Saturday.

The two e-tailers are going ahead with the grand sales, even as India’s anti-trust body Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordering investigation against the two, over complaints of deep discounting practices and tie-ups with preferred sellers. Traders across the country has been staging protests against Amazon and Walmart-owned  Flipkart for violating FDI norms and hampering brick-and-mortar shops by offering deep discounts.

Amazon is offering up to 40 per cent off on smartphones and up to 60 per cent off on cameras and laptops, while Flipkart is offering up to 60 per cent off on premium phones such as Samsung Galaxy S9. Deals such as these are likely to impact sales of physical outlets that sell smartphones as trade union bodies have repeatedly said that they are not in a position to compete with prices offered on these market places. “We are still selling a phone like Samsung Galaxy S9 at over Rs 30,000, but on Flipkart, it is listed at Rs 22,999. We are losing big business during these sale seasons,” said a smartphone shop owner at Gaffar Market, New Delhi. 

During Flipkart’s Republic Day 2020 sale prices of Apple’s iPhone XS is now down to Rs 49,999 (MRP Rs 89,900) while that of   Samsung’s Galaxy A50 is down to Rs 14,999 (MRP Rs 21,000). Xiaomi’s popular Redmi Note 7S (4GB, 64GB) is selling for Rs 9,999 (MRP Rs 13,999). Likewise, during the Amazon Great Indian Sale,Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8 Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs 13,999 (MRP Rs 16,999). Prices of Apple’s iPhone XR 64GB is down to Rs 42,900 (MRP Rs 49,900) and the top-selling premium smartphone OnePlus 7T (8GB, 128GB) is down to Rs 34,999 (MRP Rs 37,999). 

The offers by both the e-tailers is not just limited to smartphones and electrical items but can be also availed on apparels, footwear, household items and more.

Additionally, Amazon is offering SBI credit card holders 10 per cent instant discount on purchases. Flipkart is also offering 10 per cent instant discount to ICICI Bank credit card holders and Kotak Bank debit and credit card users. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flipkart  Amazon
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp