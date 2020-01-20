Of marching through  war clouds, equities, and of the Budget

Ashok Kumar By

The Indian stock market, like most others, has two distinct classes of participants. The former are traders and the latter, investors. Traders, by nature, take shortterm and even intraday positions and either cash in on a handsome pay-off or bite the bullet.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that the latter event far exceeds the former as there is always a new set of traders at every stock broker’s office seeking their ‘El Dorado’ at the bourses till they empty their pockets and the wisdom of their liberal contribution to a zero-sum game dawns belatedly. Investors, by nature, are longer-term participants.

Well, there are two kinds actually, as the term long-term is often interpreted as per the Income Tax Act. Currently, one needs to hold equities for a year to avail of a lower capital gains tax rate. But more serious investors hold equities with a longer time horizon, often up to seven years or more, to let an economic cycle play out to the top and benefit from compounding.

So, how did these two distinct classes of participants react when the recent flare-up between the US and Iran took place? As is often the case in any such flare-up, most traders were forced to cut losses and pack up their trades, fearing that the fragile situation could escalate.

Perhaps, the ‘Income Tax’ category of long-term investors reacted similarly too, but the ‘Smart Money’ investors with access to historical data would have known that more often than not, where the US has initiated a conflict, its own bourses have shown the propensity to deliver handsome net returns over an 18-to- 24-month period.

Hence, those with the power to stay may actually have used the ensuing panic at the bourses to make some bargain buys that could yield good returns over time.

While this may not seem ethically correct, the fact is that money flows are rarely, if ever, dictated by conscience.

Talking of money flows, I am certain that the Finance Minister needs no prompting from any market participant to know that besides rolling back the long-term capital gains on equities in lieu of a marginal hike in Securities Transaction Tax, one way to trigger a multiplier effect to liquidity and hence improve consumption would be to take a relook at the patently unfair Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT).

One of her predecessors not only hiked the DDT rate sharply by about 50 per cent, but also converted an already unfair double tax to triple by making it taxable even in the hands of the recipient beyond a modest threshold limit.

If nothing else, at least the threshold limit for taxation of dividend in the hands of investors should be raised to a minimum of Rs 30 lakh from the current threshold of Rs 10 lakh as this is stifling dividend distribution by small and medium enterprises who form the bulk of the Indian corporate sector in numerical terms. Clearly, there is a lot more than usual at stake in this year’s Union Budget.

(The author, Ashok Kumar is the CMD of Lotus Knowlwealth India, which is engaged primarily in Financial Forensics, Financial Education and Training and Wealth Management.​ He can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com)