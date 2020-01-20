Home Business

Sensex plunges 416 points; Kotak Bank tanks 5 per cent

Kotak Mahindra Bank was the biggest laggard in the Sensex pack, dropping 4.70 per cent, after the lender reported a rise in non-performing assets in Q3.

Published: 20th January 2020 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, Shares

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Retreating from its record peak, market benchmark Sensex closed 416 points lower on Monday, tracking an intense sell-off in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank and TCS following their quarterly results.

After hitting a record intra-day high of 42,273.87, the 30-share BSE Sensex gave up all gains to settle 416.46 points, or 0.99 per cent, lower at 41,528.91.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty sank 127.80 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 12,224.55.

It hit a record intra-day high of 12,430.50 in early session.

Kotak Mahindra Bank was the biggest laggard in the Sensex pack, dropping 4.70 per cent, after the lender reported a rise in non-performing assets in Q3.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and TCS fell up to 3.08 per cent after the companies reported their quarterly earnings over the weekend.

On the other hand, PowerGrid was the top gainer, rising 3.75 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, ITC, Asian Paints, ICICI Bank and L&T.

According to traders, besides stock-specific action, domestic investors were also seen booking profits at record peaks.

Bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul ended higher, while Hong Kong closed in the red.

European markets were trading on a negative note in their early sessions.

Brent crude oil futures rose 0.66 per cent to USD 65.28 per barrel on supply concerns after exports from Libya were blocked after a pipeline was shut down by armed forces and a strike at a key oil field in Iraq hit output.

The rupee depreciated 5 paise to 71.13 per US dollar (intra-day).

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSE NSE Nifty Sensex stock market
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp