Tamil Nadu plans single window system for building permits

Tamil Nadu government is creating a single window portal through which people can apply online for different building approvals.

By Express News Service

To provide the much-needed relief to people who run from pillar to post to get clearances and approvals for construction of buildings, the Tamil Nadu government will soon bring in a single window clearance system.

 According to sources, the state government is creating a single window portal through which people can apply online for different building approvals. 

Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency has been roped in to develop the portal. The agency will also be maintaining it.

“Very soon, tenders will be called for the project,” said an official. The website will immensely benefit people across the state as instead of running to different government offices for different approvals they can do so in just a click.

After creation of the special software, people can submit their application online for different services like obtaining planning permission, building permission application, completion certificate and occupancy certificate.

“The website will be a single stop for a range of services from building permits, occupancy certificate or completion certificate,” said a senior official. The applications will be processed online and efforts will be taken to dispose of the applications in a time-bound manner.

The online system will not only save time and energy of people, but it will also bring transparency in the process and will help in streamlining the entire process of getting approvals for building construction.

Builders will also benefit from the new system, as they can apply for layout approval for lands coming under the jurisdiction of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning, Greater Chennai Corporation and the Commissionerate of Municipal Administration, sources said.

The portal will also have details about architects, licensed surveyors, engineers who have been mandated to register their profile. 

