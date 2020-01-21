Home Business

Budget 2020: Leather sector expects duty exemption on raw material imports 

Exports of leather and leather products have declined 7.55 per cent to USD 3.6 billion during April-December this fiscal.

Published: 21st January 2020 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

With non-leather footwear has a huge potential for export growth, CLE suggested the government to provide duty exemption on imports. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Council for Leather Exports (CLE) on Tuesday said it expects the government to announce support measures in the forthcoming Budget to push exports of the labour-intensive sector.

"With a huge and growing global market, we see very good opportunities for growth this year. We expect additional support measures for the sector in the upcoming Budget for 2020-21 and also in the foreign trade policy which will further catalyse our growth," CLE Chairman Aqeel Ahmed Panaruna said.

Exports of leather and leather products have declined 7.55 per cent to USD 3.6 billion during April-December this fiscal. It was USD 5.7 billion in 2018-19.

He said as the non-leather footwear has a huge potential for export growth, the council has suggested the government to provide duty exemption on imports of raw materials.

Citing a data published by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI &S), he said leather footwear constitutes about 39 per cent in value terms in global import of footwear and 14 per cent in volume terms in the global export.

He said the council has planned a series of events to attract global buyers.

"The 35th edition of India International Leather Fair (IILF) will be held at Chennai from January 31 - February 3. It will display entire range of products relating to leather industry from raw material to finished products besides machinery, chemicals, and components," he added.

Ahmed said this fair serves as a platform for not only sourcing but also understanding the latest trends in technologies.

Over 300 domestic and 150 overseas companies will be participating in this fair.

The council is also organizing Designers Fair from February 1-3 in Chennai, where 10 countries are participating.

"This fair provides a platform to Indian manufacturers and exporters to meet the popular overseas and Indian designers not only to procure the latest designs but also enter into long term business tie-ups in design development," he said.

Further, the third Raw Material Sourcing Meet in Chennai on February 1 will witness one-on-one meetings between Indian companies and more than 25 overseas suppliers of leathers.

He added that the council members will be participating in several global events including Mipel Fair in Milan, Poznan Fashion Fair in Poland, and Asia Pacific Leather Fair and Fashion Access in Hong Kong.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Council for Leather Exports Union budget Budget Budget 2020 Union Budget 2020 CLE
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp