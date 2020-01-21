IILF to be held in Chennai from January 31 to February 3

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The 35th edition of India International Leather Fair (IILF) will be held from January 31 to February 3 in Chennai. The event organised by the Indian Finished Leather Manufacturers and Exporters Association will provide an insight about the latest trends and designs in the industry.

The highlight of the event will be the Leather Fashion Show scheduled to be held on February 2. About 450 exhibitors will display their products during the show.

From raw material to finished products like leather footwear, garments and fashion accessories will be showcased at the event. Stakeholders like raw material suppliers, manufacturing equipment suppliers and tanneries will participate in the event and showcase their products.

Apart from public, the fair will provide an exposure to the industry people about the latest technology, equipment and trends in the market.

For the very first time international brand, Clarks, will be participating in this year fashion show. Fourteen of India’s leading companies will showcase their products from bags to footwear to leather garments. These products are especially tailor-made for the leather fashion show.