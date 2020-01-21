Home Business

Kotak Mahindra Bank grows 24 per cent to Rs 1,596 crore in third quarter this fiscal

Net NPAs too increased 27 per cent to Rs 1,925 crore from Rs 1,397 crore, or to 0.89 per cent of advances from 0.71 per cent.

Published: 21st January 2020 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 11:53 AM

A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi.

A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kotak Mahindra Bank on Monday reported a 24 per cent increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,596 crore for the quarter ended December, 2019 as against Rs 1,291 crore during the corresponding period the previous year. The rise in profit was on a total income of Rs 8,077 crore compared to Rs 7,214 crore a year ago.

On a consolidated basis, net profit shot up 27 per cent to Rs 2,349 crore as against Rs 1,844 crore a year ago, while total income rose to Rs 13,542 crore from Rs 11,347 crore. The bank’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) during Q3 increased by 37 per cent to Rs 5,413 crore from Rs 4,128 crore, or to 2.46 per cent of total advances as against 2.07 per cent a year before.

Similarly, net NPAs too increased 27 per cent to Rs 1,925 crore from Rs 1,397 crore, or to 0.89 per cent of advances from 0.71 per cent. Subsequently, the bank increased provisions to Rs 444 crore during Q3, higher than the Rs 408 crore made in Q2. Its loan growth though remained in double-digits at 10 per cent, markets weren’t enthused. Its shares fell about 4 per cent on Monday on BSE.

Its net interest income during Q3 under review rose 17 per cent to Rs 3,430 crore from Rs 2,926 crore a year ago. Net interest margin stood at 4.69 per cent up from 4.31 per cent last fiscal. Its CASA ratio as on December, 2019, stood at 53.7 per cent compared to 50.7 per cent last year. Capital adequacy ratio of the bank, including unaudited profits, as per Basel III, as on December 2019, stood at 18.2 per cent and tier I ratio at 17.7 per cent.

Kotak’s net interest rose 17 per cent

The private lender’s net interest income during the quarter under review rose 17 per cent to J3,430 crore from J2,926 crore a year ago

TAGS
Kotak Mahindra Bank
