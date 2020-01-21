Home Business

Mahindra XUV300 becomes first Indian vehicle to get 5-star Global NCAP rating

The model comes with many first-in-segment safety features including seven airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, front parking sensors and heated ORVMs.

Published: 21st January 2020 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

M&M's XUV300

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday said its compact SUV XUV300 has received five-star rating for adult occupant protection from Global NCAP, an international safety accreditation body.

The XUV300 becomes the first Indian vehicle to score the highest points among all five-star rated cars tested so far by Global NCAP, the auto major said in a statement.

The vehicle also becomes the first Indian vehicle to score a four-star child safety rating, it added.

"This is a proud moment for Mahindra as the 5-Star rating reiterates our unstinted commitment towards safety. Today's conscious buyers rate safety as a top priority while making their purchase decision and we have designed the XUV300 to be one of the safest vehicles in India," M&M President-Automotive Rajan Wadhera said.

PHOTO STORY | Vrooming back through 2019: A look at the year's blockbuster cars

This recognition will further spur the company as well as the Indian automotive industry to achieve similar safety standards for the entire range of vehicles on Indian roads, it added.

The model comes with many first-in-segment safety features including seven airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, front parking sensors and heated ORVMs.

Commenting on the development, Global NCAP CEO and President David Ward said the XUV300 has scored the highest combined crash test result of all the cars tested in India till date.

"We are delighted with this hugely positive outcome in our #SaferCarsForIndia campaign. It's a vitally important win for Indian consumers and sets a safety challenge that every manufacturer must now be measured against," he added.

Tata Motors' compact SUV Nexon and soon to be launched premium hatchback Altroz are the other models which have received highest rating from the Global NCAP in terms of adult occupant protection.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahindra XUV300 Global NCAP test Mahindra & Mahindra Tata Nexon road safety Indian auto industry SUVs
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp