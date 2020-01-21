Home Business

Rupee dips 6 paise against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a weak note at 71.17 and fell further to hit a low of 71.19 against the US dollar.

Published: 21st January 2020 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Indian currency, rupees, INR, money

For representational purposes ( File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee depreciated by 6 paise to 71.17 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking a weak domestic equity market.

However, a weak dollar against other major currencies overseas and softening crude prices restricted the rupee's fall, dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a weak note at 71.17 and fell further to hit a low of 71.19 against the US dollar.

The domestic unit had settled at 71.11 against the American currency on Monday.

Market benchmark Sensex dropped over 200 points led by losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and ITC amid weak global cues.

After hitting an intra-day low of 41,301.63, the 30-share BSE index pared losses to trade 86.90 points or 0.21 per cent lower at 41,442.01.

The broader NSE too was trading 18.90 points, or 0.15 per cent, lower at 12,205.65.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.49 per cent to USD 64.88 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05 per cent to 97.56.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 5.87 crore on Monday, as per provisional data.

The 10-year Indian government bond yield was at 6.64 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex Currency rates USD exchange rate
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp