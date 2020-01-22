Home Business

Businesses face digital ceiling in transformation progress: Infosys study

The Infosys Digital Radar 2020, which measured companies' progress against 22 digital initiatives, this year found that India ranks the highest in the Digital Maturity Index at 71.4.

Published: 22nd January 2020 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

DAVOS:  Businesses are facing a digital ceiling in their transformation process and few companies globally have reached the advanced stage on this front, an Infosys study released here showed on Wednesday.

However, India ranks the highest in the digital maturity index and Indian companies are ahead of the global average, particularly in operating at scale in Application Programming Interface (API).

Digital marketing is a particularly strong capability for Indian companies, according to the new global study by Infosys Knowledge Institute.

The Infosys Digital Radar 2020, which measured companies' progress against 22 digital initiatives, this year found that India ranks the highest in the Digital Maturity Index at 71.4, whereas the overall digital maturity, stands at 62.3.

The study reveals that 38 per cent of companies are in the visionary category which is significant percentage for India.

The report, which surveyed over 1,000 executives globally, ranked the most digitally advanced companies as "Visionaries", followed by "Explorers" and then "Watchers".

While influenced by high representation in the digitally strong high-tech sector, this is still a strong showing for India.

Compared to the rest of the world, India excels in cybersecurity and APIs (60 per cent in the India vs 51 per cent globally).

One of the strongest digital transformation initiatives in the Indian market is digital marketing (62 per cent in India vs 45 per cent globally).

The biggest challenges to transformation in India is managing risk-averse cultures to tech advancement (45 per cent in 2020 vs 47 per cent in 2019).

Infosys' study found that, globally, enterprises in India perform better than Explorers in all initiatives.

The top drivers for companies in India in achieving digital maturity is a quick response to changing and improving efficiency (78 per cent).

Infosys Digital Radar 2020 assessed the digital transformation efforts of companies on a Digital Maturity Index and found year-over-year progress in basic areas, such as digital initiatives to improve a company's efficiency.

However, most companies come up against a "digital ceiling" when trying to achieve the most advanced levels of maturity.

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD at Infosys, commented: "We've seen enterprises successfully employ emerging technologies to optimise productivity and efficiency, but struggle at the next stage of digital maturity.

"Faster, better, and cheaper technology alone will not provide the improvements enterprises need," he said.

Parekh said the research has shown that companies which can keep pace with digital transformation are those that design digital initiatives to improve customer experiences and empower their employees, differentiating themselves and propelling their business to the most advanced levels of progress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Infosys study digital ceiling
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp