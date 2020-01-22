Centre paves way for 100 per cent FDI in Bharti Airtel

Jonathan Ananda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday cleared the way for Bharti Airtel to become a foreign-owned entity, approving its application to raise the foreign direct investment (FDI) cap to 100 per cent of its paid-up capital.

The move will allow promoter Bharti Telecom Ltd (BTL) to raise nearly Rs 5,000 crore from foreign investors at a time when the telco is facing a mammoth Rs 35,586 crore bill for pending statutory dues.

“Further to our letter dated August 8, 2019, Bharti Airtel Ltd (the company) has received the approval from Department of Telecommunications (DoT) vide its letter dated January 20, 2020 for increasing the limit of foreign investment upto 100 per cent of the paid up capital of the company,” Airtel said.

The DoT had, last year, rejected Airtel’s application due to uncertainty over who the foreign investors would be. However, in August, both BTL and Bharti Airtel had released statements saying that the former may “seek equity from its existing promoter group (which may include its overseas entities) and SingTel in proportionate to its holding”.

Such a fund infusion, which sources say could be a little shy of Rs 5,000 crore, would turn BTL into a foreign entity since the Sunil Mittal-led Bharti Group holds around 52 per cent of BTL currently, while Singtel owns 48 per cent.

“Even a marginal increase in foreign equity,” Airtel had noted, “would take the foreign investment in Bharti Telecom above 50 per cent making it a foreign-owned entity. Once that happens, Bharti Telecom’s entire stake in Bharti Airtel Ltd will automatically be considered as foreign investment.”

While BTL currently holds 41.24 per cent in Bharti Airtel, total foreign shareholding in the firm as of December 31, 2019, stood at over 47 per cent.

According to current FDI laws, telecom firms are required to seek the government’s approval for any foreign investment taking foreign shareholding in the firm to beyond 50 per cent. Rs 5,000 cr will be raised by BTL from foreign investors after the move