Ikea in UAE recalls 'Made in India' travel mugs that may contain harmful chemicals 

IKEA posted a picture of the mugs with a caption 'RECALLING TROLIGTVIS, Please return the item to our store for a full refund'.

Published: 22nd January 2020 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

Please return the item to our store for a full refund

By PTI

DUBAI: Swedish furniture and home products giant Ikea has recalled all TROLIGTVIS travel mugs marked "Made in India" in the UAE to ensure the safety of customers.

The company also apologised to the buyers and took to social media to announce the recall.

"To ensure the safety of our customers, we are recalling all TROLIGTVIS travel mugs marked "Made in India". We urge customers to return the product to any of our stores for a full refund. We apologise for any inconvenience this recall may cause," the world's largest furniture retailer said.

On Instagram, IKEA posted a picture of the mugs with a caption "RECALLING TROLIGTVIS, Please return the item to our store for a full refund".

Earlier this month, Ikea Saudi Arabia urged its customers to stop using TROLIGTVIS travel mugs marked 'Made in India' after the authorities indicated the presence of harmful materials in the product that was harmful for human consumption, Khaleej Times reported.

A statement issued by the company said that "recent test reports showed that the product may migrate levels of chemicals exceeding the prescribed limits.

Therefore, IKEA urges customers that have the travel mug to return the product to any IKEA store for a full refund.

IKEA takes product safety very seriously.

"All IKEA product types are continuously tested and shall comply with applicable standards and legislation, as well as IKEA own requirements", according to the report.

Ikea recently received test reports showing that the travel mug may migrate levels of Dibutyl phthalate (DBP) exceeding the prescribed limits, it said.

TROLIGTVIS travel mugs are being sold since October 2019, the report added.

