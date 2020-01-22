Home Business

GDP to grow at 5.5 per cent in FY21: India Ratings

The agency's forecast is marginal higher than the GDP growth of 5 per cent estimated by National Statistical Office for FY20.

Published: 22nd January 2020 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 10:28 AM

gdp

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  India's GDP is expected to grow at 5.5 per cent in FY21 as against the estimated 5 per cent in FY20, according to India Ratings and Research.

The anticipated rise will be on the back of strong policy push coupled with demand revival, it said, adding that though some improvement is likely next fiscal, risk are going to persist.

Stating that the slowdown was due to a combination of factors including an abrupt and significant fall in NBFCs’ and bank lending, reduced income growth and savings of households and rising debt.

“A strong policy push coupled with some heavy lifting (even if this requires using the escape clause as suggested by the FRBM Review Committee headed by N K Singh) by the government is required to revive the domestic demand cycle and catapult the economy back into a high growth phase,” said Sunil Sinha, economist, India Ratings.

The shortfall in revenue collections could prompt fiscal deficit to slip to 3.6 per cent of GDP in FY20, even after accounting for the surplus transferred by RBI. According to the ratings firm, a continuance of low GDP growth even in FY21 means subdued tax revenue and limited room for stepping up expenditure.

