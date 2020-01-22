Home Business

Indian cities to add 100 new malls by 2022-end

The top seven cities alone will see 69 new malls while 31 malls over 13.5 mn sq.ft.will come up in tier 2 & 3 cities such as Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Indore, Surat and Nagpur.

Published: 22nd January 2020 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

shopping mall

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Despite low consumer spending in recent times, mall developers remain bullish on the growth potential of organised retail as 100 new malls spanning over 49 mn sq.ft.are scheduled to come up across the country by 2022-end, property consultant Anarock said.

Of the total new mall supply, the top seven cities alone will see 69 new malls spread over 35.5 mn sq.ft.area.

The remaining 31 malls over 13.5 mn sq.ft.will come up in tier 2 & 3 cities such as Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Indore, Surat and Nagpur, it said in a statement.

Region-wise, west and south Indian cities will see almost equal new supply. West India will get 36 new malls over 17.5 mn sq.ft. area, followed closely by South India with 35 new malls over nearly 17 mn sq. ft.

The north region will see a supply of 22 new malls spanning over 11 mn sq.ft. area.  East India will see a much more modest supply of seven new malls spread over approximately 3.5 mn sq.ft.

"2019 was defined by significantly lower retail leasing, so this generous new upcoming mall supply over the next three years testifies to the confidence of private equity investors in Indian retail's pent-up potential," MD & CEO of Anarock Retail, Anuj Kejriwal said.

"The retail sector drew over USD 2.8 bn PE inflows from 2015-2019-end, 59 per cent by foreign investors alone.

Despite overall weak consumer spends, F&B, family entertainment centres, cinemas and beauty/wellness service outlets continue to flourish and demand new retail spaces.

Consumer spending will rebound as the government's concerted intervention to push consumption bear fruit over the upcoming quarters," he said.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) tops out with 18 new malls spanning 7.8 mn sq.ft.

National Capital Region (NCR) comes next with 13 new malls spread over 7.5 mn sq.ft.

Hyderabad will see the launch of 12 new malls over more than four mn sq.ft.

Bengaluru and Chennai will see an infusion of ten and nine malls respectively, together accounting for 10.8 mn sq.ft.

Pune and Kolkata will see four and three new malls added respectively.

Among the tier 2 & 3 cities, Ahmedabad stands out with as many as six new malls slated to come up in the city by 2022- end.

These new malls will be spread over 3.2 mn sq.ft.

"Both domestic and international brands are gung-ho on Ahmedabad; besides scoring high on consumerism, the city has a growing young population of entrepreneurs, IT professionals and factory employees," the statement said.

Lucknow presents a similar picture and has plans for four new malls to be added by 2022-end.

The western cities of Surat and Nagpur will see new supply of two malls each spread over 0.7 mn sq.ft.and 0.85 mn sq.ft. area, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
shopping mall Shopping malls india
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: With no stretcher in sight, Karnataka man forced to carry daughter on shoulder to hospital
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp