Sensex jumps over 200 points to cross 41500-mark; Nifty reclaims 12,200

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising up to 1.46 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, SBI, Sun Pharma and TCS.

Published: 22nd January 2020 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Market benchmark Sensex jumped over 200 points on Wednesday tracking gains in index heavyweights HDFC twins, Infosys and Reliance Industries as global stocks recovered from the previous day's losses.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 204.30 points or 0.49 per cent higher at 41,528.11. Similarly, the broader NSE was trading 46.70 points, or 0.38 per cent, up at 12,216.55. Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising up to 1.46 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, SBI, Sun Pharma, TCS, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, RIL and HDFC duo.

On the other hand, ONGC, NTPC, PowerGrid, Asian Paints and Hero MotoCorp fell up to 2.61 per cent. According to traders, domestic investors turned positive following recovery in other Asian markets after a day of massive selloff after the outbreak of a new deadly virus in China.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note in their early sessions, while Shanghai was still in the red. Brent crude oil futures slipped 0.36 per cent to USD 64.36 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated marginally to 71.18 against the US dollar in morning session. In the previous session, Sensex settled 205.10 points, or 0.49 per cent, lower at 41,323.81; while the Nifty settled 54.70 points, or 0.45 per cent, lower at 12,169.85.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 50.08 crore, while domestic institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 307.81 crore on Tuesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

