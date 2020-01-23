At Ripsey's kitchen, food is tasty and healthy

By Express News Service

“When I got fitness-conscious and was watching over my diet, one of my biggest concerns was about eating outside, as there were hardly any healthy options that took care of my nutrition needs as well as satisfied my taste buds simultaneously,” said Silky Singh, a young entrepreneur.

It was this personal desire to get fit and have healthy food sans the hassles of cooking that prompted her to start Ripsey, a tech-based health food start-up that provides healthy eating options to individuals.

The options are customised according to the needs of each individual. “We are using technology to monitor metabolism. We also have our own nutritionist, chef and other experts in our specialised team, who monitor preparation of food in our own kitchen. The food we prepare are not only rich in nutrients but also tasty, so that those who go for healthy food do not have to compromise on taste, and cheat on food frequently,” Silky explained.

Mainly a subscription-based service, the Ripsey menu consists of salads, sandwiches, wraps, juices, gluten-free and keto items, low-carb and highprotein meals, and various other combos. The company is also planning to start a health food service, which will be dedicated to vegetarians, given that more millennials are now turning vegans.

The company has also tied up with gyms, fitness studios and apps such as Fitternity to reach out to more customers and increase adoption of clients in the age group of 22-42 years. Silky claims that the food is quite affordable as well.

An average weekly subscription costs Rs 750-1,250 depending on the client’s health goals, while a monthly plan costs anywhere between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000. And there is already demand. Health food is a Rs 10,352 crore market in India that is growing at 10 per cent each year, according to market analytics company Nielsen.

Ripsey is bullish about the market. After already establishing itself in Mumbai, the company is planning to reach all the metros including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata by the end of this year, Silky added.