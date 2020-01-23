Home Business

At Ripsey's kitchen, food is tasty and healthy

An average weekly subscription costs Rs 750-1,250 depending on the client’s health goals, while a monthly plan costs anywhere between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000.

Published: 23rd January 2020 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Entrepreneur Silky Singh

Entrepreneur Silky Singh

By Express News Service

“When I got fitness-conscious and was watching over my diet, one of my biggest concerns was about eating outside, as there were hardly any healthy options that took care of my nutrition needs as well as satisfied my taste buds simultaneously,” said Silky Singh, a young entrepreneur.

It was this personal desire to get fit and have healthy food sans the hassles of cooking that prompted her to start Ripsey, a tech-based health food start-up that provides healthy eating options to individuals.

The options are customised according to the needs of each individual. “We are using technology to monitor metabolism. We also have our own nutritionist, chef and other experts in our specialised team, who monitor preparation of food in our own kitchen. The food we prepare are not only rich in nutrients but also tasty, so that those who go for healthy food do not have to compromise on taste, and cheat on food frequently,” Silky explained.

Mainly a subscription-based service, the Ripsey menu consists of salads, sandwiches, wraps, juices, gluten-free and keto items, low-carb and highprotein meals, and various other combos. The company is also planning to start a health food service, which will be dedicated to vegetarians, given that more millennials are now turning vegans.

The company has also tied up with gyms, fitness studios and apps such as Fitternity to reach out to more customers and increase adoption of clients in the age group of 22-42 years. Silky claims that the food is quite affordable as well.

An average weekly subscription costs Rs 750-1,250 depending on the client’s health goals, while a monthly plan costs anywhere between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000. And there is already demand. Health food is a Rs 10,352 crore market in India that is growing at 10 per cent each year, according to market analytics company Nielsen.

Ripsey is bullish about the market. After already establishing itself in Mumbai, the company is planning to reach all the metros including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata by the end of this year, Silky added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ripsey kitchen Ripsey
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp