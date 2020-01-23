Home Business

Government mulls removing Dividend Distribution Tax

The contentious DDT tax was brought in the year 1997 and then removed in 2002 and then again brought back in the year 2003.

Published: 23rd January 2020 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax

For representational purposes

By Jayanta Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government is mulling implementing a recommendation made by the Direct Tax Code (DTC) panel to remove the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT), on grounds that it results in double taxation. Currently, the Dividend Distribution Tax, which is a tax on dividend deducted at source by corporates and paid directly to the government, stands at 20.56 per cent.

The panel, which gave its report last year, is believed to have among other recommendations sought to do remove this tax altogether and let dividend earners pay tax on their own.

The logic given are twofold — firstly the DDT is seen as a double taxation where taxes have to be paid at two places and secondly it is seen as discriminatory against small retail shareholders whose tax slab may extremely low or nil. At the same time, the existence of the DDT tax actually means that the burden of tax on holding companies is far higher than the new corporate tax rate of 22 per cent. According to some calculations, it is actually 37 per cent, taking into account surcharges and DDT.

Top revenue department officials said that “removing the DDT is one of the major recommendations of the DTC panel and we are considering doing this … the other part of the recommendation is that we give a standard deduction of 20 per cent on dividend as the expense incurred in earning this money, that would be a kind of incentive for being invested in equity. We are not sure if this can be done.”

The contentious DDT tax was brought in the year 1997 and then removed in 2002 and then again brought back in the year 2003. There have been several past proposals for its removal as well as representations by industry bodies. However, till date governments have felt it is necessary to have it and retained the tax.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DDT Dividend Distribution Tax Direct Tax Code DTC
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp