Majority of routine work currently done by managers will be completely automated by 2024: Gartner

AI and emerging technologies will undeniably change the role of the manager and will allow employees to extend their degree of responsibility and influence, without taking on management tasks.

By PTI

BENGALURU: By 2024, artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies such as virtual personal assistants and chatbots will replace almost 69 per cent of the manager's workload, predicts research and advisory firm Gartner, Inc.

Such technologies are rapidly making headway into the workplace, Gartner said.

"The role of manager will see a complete overhaul in the next four years," said Helen Poitevin, research vice- president at Gartner, in a statement.

"Currently, managers often need to spend time filling in forms, updating information and approving workflows. By using AI to automate these tasks, they can spend less time managing transactions and can invest more time on learning, performance management and goal setting," she said.

AI and emerging technologies will undeniably change the role of the manager and will allow employees to extend their degree of responsibility and influence, without taking on management tasks, Gartner said.

Application leaders focused on innovation and AI are now accountable for improving worker experience, developing worker skills and building organisational competency in the responsible use of AI, it was noted.

"Application leaders will need to support a gradual transition to increased automation of management tasks as this functionality becomes increasingly available across more enterprise applications," said Poitevin.

Nearly 75 per cent of heads of recruiting reported that talent shortages will have a major effect on their organisations, according to Gartner.

Enterprises have been experiencing a critical talent shortage for several years.

Organisations need to consider people with disabilities, an untapped pool of critically skilled talent.

Today, AI and other emerging technologies are making work more accessible for employees with disabilities.

Gartner estimates that organisations actively employing people with disabilities have 89 per cent higher retention rates, a 72 per cent increase in employee productivity and a 29 per cent increase in profitability.

In addition, Gartner said that by 2023, the number of people with disabilities employed will triple, due to AI and emerging technologies reducing barriers to access.

"Some organisations are successfully using AI to make work accessible for those with special needs," said Poitevin.

"Restaurants are piloting AI robotics technology that enables paralysed employees to control robotic waiters remotely.

With technologies like braille-readers and virtual reality, organisations are more open to opportunities to employ a diverse workforce," she said.

