Modulus provides DIY houses you can take anywhere anytime

How about owning a portable foldable house, which you can transport anywhere easily and set it up yourself? Modulus Housing, a start-up being incubated at IIT Madras, is providing such solutions to people.

The two-year-old firm makes innovative portable houses that can be used anytime anywhere as temporary shelter. It has so far bagged projects from major companies such as Shapoorji Pallonji, Tata and L&T. Modulus was conceptualised by IIT Madras alumni Shreeram and Gobinath, after they witnessed the 2015 Chennai floods.

They thought there was need for portable temporary structures that can be used to shelter rescued people. “We wanted to create instant habitable houses that would be helpful during disasters and that’s how Modulus Housing came into existence. Initially, we focused on only B2B market. But after receiving overwhelming response from different sections towards our product, we are now working with different sectors like construction companies, NGOs and event management firms,” said Shreeram.

He said their products are used as onsite offices and labourers’ shelters at construction sites, but they are also in the process of pitching their product to defense, oil and natural gas companies.

The aim of the company is to transform construction from laborious time-consuming service to an instant DIY Product. “We help people to unbox their space and dream anywhere, anytime,” said Shreeram.

Apart from the two founders, the team members Sharath, Sayanta and Kevin Karthick play pivotal role in the start-up. The start-up has a production unit in Chennai. Anyone can set the foldable houses within just two hours. The houses are equipped with in-built plugand- play electrical connection, solar panels and toilets.