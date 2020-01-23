Home Business

Modulus provides DIY houses you can take anywhere anytime

The aim of the company is to transform construction from laborious time-consuming service to an instant DIY Product.

Published: 23rd January 2020 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Modulus was conceptualised by IIT Madras alumni Shreeram and Gobinath, after they witnessed the 2015 Chennai floods.

Modulus was conceptualised by IIT Madras alumni Shreeram and Gobinath, after they witnessed the 2015 Chennai floods.

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

How about owning a portable foldable house, which you can transport anywhere easily and set it up yourself? Modulus Housing, a start-up being incubated at IIT Madras, is providing such solutions to people.

The two-year-old firm makes innovative portable houses that can be used anytime anywhere as temporary shelter. It has so far bagged projects from major companies such as Shapoorji Pallonji, Tata and L&T. Modulus was conceptualised by IIT Madras alumni Shreeram and Gobinath, after they witnessed the 2015 Chennai floods.

They thought there was need for portable temporary structures that can be used to shelter rescued people. “We wanted to create instant habitable houses that would be helpful during disasters and that’s how Modulus Housing came into existence. Initially, we focused on only B2B market. But after receiving overwhelming response from different sections towards our product, we are now working with different sectors like construction companies, NGOs and event management firms,” said Shreeram.

He said their products are used as onsite offices and labourers’ shelters at construction sites, but they are also in the process of pitching their product to defense, oil and natural gas companies.

The aim of the company is to transform construction from laborious time-consuming service to an instant DIY Product. “We help people to unbox their space and dream anywhere, anytime,” said Shreeram.

Apart from the two founders, the team members Sharath, Sayanta and Kevin Karthick play pivotal role in the start-up. The start-up has a production unit in Chennai. Anyone can set the foldable houses within just two hours. The houses are equipped with in-built plugand- play electrical connection, solar panels and toilets.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DIY Modulus
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp