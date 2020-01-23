Home Business

Subramanian Swamy warns against Air India sale, wants house panel to vet his note

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier said that Air India will be shut down, in case the disinvestment exercise is not successful.

Published: 23rd January 2020 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The government's plan to sell national carrier Air India may face political and legal headwinds with senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy raising the red flag against the decision.

Days before the launch of bidding process by inviting Expressions of Interest (EoI) from potential suitors, Swamy has warned against such move, saying the issue was currently being discussed by a Parliamentary panel.

"Right now, it (Air India disinvestment) is before the consultative committee and I am a member of that. I have been asked to give a note which will be discussed in the next meeting. They can't go ahead without that," Swamy told IANS.

"If they do, I will go to court. They know that too," he cautioned.

A vocal opponent of Air India privatisation, Swamy had earlier suggested listing 49 per cent of Air India shares on stock exchanges while the government holds 51 per cent in the carrier as an alternative to selling its entire stake to private companies.

It has been reliably learnt that the Rajya Sabha member had expressed reservations over privatisation of Air India the meeting of a Parliamentary consultative committee earlier this month.

After its failed first attempt, the Modi government has shown great zeal this time to sell Air India. It is set to offer a sweetened deal to potential buyers this time around by removing a large chunk of the debt and liabilities from the airline books.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier said that Air India will be shut down, in case the disinvestment exercise is not successful.

Sources told IANS that the preliminary information memorandum (PIM) inviting EoI has been tentatively scheduled to be unveiled on January 27.

Air India is proposed to be sold along with its subsidiary Air India Express and ground-handling joint venture company Air India Singapore Airport Terminal Services Ltd (AISATS) in which it has 50 per cent stake.

Air India on January 10 came out with tender for engaging aircraft asset management companies for carrying out technical audit of its entire fleet.

A Ministerial panel on Air India chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah on January 7 approved the draft EoI and a share purchase agreement (SPA) for the airline's disinvestment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Air India Subramanian Swamy
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp