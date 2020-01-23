Tata Motors enters premium hatchback segment with Altroz

Home Business

To compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20, homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Wednesday launched Altroz, its first offering in the premium hatchback segment.

Tata Motors on Wednesday launched fully BS-VI compliant passenger cars.

By Express News Service

The carmaker has priced its newest vehicle, which is also BS-VI emission norm compliant, between Rs 5.29 lakh and Rs 7.69 lakh for petrol variants and Rs 6.99 lakh - Rs 9.29 lakh for diesel variants.

Tata Motors simultaneously launched three fully BS-VI compliant vehicles — Nexon (starting price Rs 6.95 lakh), Tiago (Rs 4.60 lakh) and Tigor ( Rs 5.75 lakh), thus becoming the first manufacturer to introduce four models in a single event.

“We promised to kick-start the year with a product offensive and here we are … With the class defining, new premium hatchback Altroz, we are expanding our market coverage further. We have lots more in store for 2020 and we have just commenced unveiling our well defined future product portfolio,” said Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors.

Altroz is also the first vehicle developed on the company’s new ALFA architecture and the second vehicle showing the Impact 2.0 design language. Recently, it became the second car in India to receive five-star safety rating for adult protection in Global NCAP crash tests.

Tata Motors feel that Altroz will help the company to increase its market share as premium hatchback is the fastest growing category within the small car segment.

“For us Altroz is an important launch. Hatchbacks account for 49 per cent of all cars sold in the country and in the last few years premium hatchback sub segment grew from just 9 per cent to 26 per cent now. This is one of the most premium and encouraging segments in the industry and offers us good scope to increase our market share,” said Mayank Pareek, president, PV business unit, Tata Motors.

