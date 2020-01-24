Force Motors pumps in Rs 1000 crore for LCV 'project T1N'

Pradeep Pandey By

Express News Service

Pune-based commercial vehicle and engine manufacturer Force Motors has unveiled its next generation shared mobility platform, which offers a powerful BS VI-compliant engine and 100 per cent electric drive.

The country’s leading van manufacturer has invested around Rs 1,000 crore in the project, codenamed T1N, which was kick-started four years ago to develop a modular light commercial vehicle equipped with premium features for passenger comfort, convenience and safety as per the international standards.

"The new variant is modular and can have powertrain options including diesel, CNG and electric. It can provide shared mobility requirements in urban spaces that can include tour applications, corporate fleet, school buses, ambulance and others," said Prasan Firodia, managing director, Force Motors.

T1N is the first vehicle in this category in India that offers crash-and-rollover compliance with airbags for driver and co-driver, even though the current legislation in the country does not mandate them. T1N comes with large ventilated disk brakes on all four wheels with Anti-lock Braking System, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Engine Drag Torque Control and Electronic Stability Programme, offering unmatched safety for passengers.

The T1N platform has been designed with a two-box construction, keeping the engine fully outside, ensuring least NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) in the passenger compartment. It has independent front suspension with transverse parabolic springs, giving it comfortable ride quality.

In its next generation models, T1N have tried international styling; the body design is a class in itself and is in the same league as leading international offerings. The looks are further enhanced by first-in-segment signature day running LEDs, projector lamps and tail lamps with light guide technology.

To develop these models, the T1N development team has consulted technology specialists from Italy, Spain, UK, Germany, Japan and USA to improve, refine and validate the platform to match global performance expectations.