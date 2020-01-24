Home Business

Indian economy well-poised to take off: Union Minister Piyush Goyal at World Economic Forum

Goyal said that India has had to suffer the consequences of the uncertainties that the world economy has been through in the last couple of years.

Published: 24th January 2020 01:42 PM

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal speaks during 'Strategic Outlook India session' at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2020 in Davos. (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that the Indian economy is well-poised to take off and the government is committed to ensure economic growth.

Speaking at the annual summit of World Economic Forum in Davos, he also said that the India has had to suffer the consequences of the uncertainties that the world economy has been through in the last couple of years. He, however, noted that the slowdown has largely plateued out.

ALSO READ| Muslims safest in ‘inclusive’ India: Union Minister Piyush Goyal at Davos

"I believe the economy is well-poised to take off from here and the government is committed to ensure that all of us work together to make that happen," Goyal said. He also noted that there is enthusiasm among investors regarding the prospects in India.

Goyal also said that the government would have discussions with the European Union and Birtain regarding Free Trade Agreements (FTA). Regarding the the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), he said that it is an "unbalanced" trade agreement.

