Home Business

Sensex ends 227 points higher; Nifty reclaims 12,200

After opening on a weak note, the 30-share BSE index settled 226.79 points, or 0.55 per cent, higher at 41,613.19 -- hitting an intra-day high of 41,697.03 and a low of 41,275.60.

Published: 24th January 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, Shares

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Extending its gains for the second session, market benchmark Sensex rose 227 points on Friday, tracking rally in banking stocks amid recovery in global equities.

After opening on a weak note, the 30-share BSE index settled 226.79 points, or 0.55 per cent, higher at 41,613.19 -- hitting an intra-day high of 41,697.03 and a low of 41,275.60.

Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty closed 67.90 points, or 0.56 per cent, up at 12,248.25.

Ultratech Cement was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, advancing 2.44 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Titan, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, TCS, RIL and Infosys, Maruti and HDFC Bank ended in the red.

According to traders, a rally in financial stocks ahead of the Union Budget is supporting domestic stocks.

Further, recovery in global markets after the World Health Organisation designated coronavirus infection an emergency for China, but not yet for the rest of the world, also buoyed benchmarks.

Bourses in Hong Kong and Japan ended on a positive note, while markets in China, Taiwan and South Korea were closed for a holiday on Friday.

European markets were also trading higher in their early sessions.

Brent crude oil futures rose 0.15 per cent to USD 62.13 per barrel.

The rupee depreciated 6 paise to 71.32 per US dollar (intra-day).

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp