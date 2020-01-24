Home Business

Tamil Nadu is crucial business geography for Axis Bank, says official

The bank had 177 branches and 126 ATMs in this industrial city which was the biggest market for it in Tamil Nadu in terms of both deposits and credits.

Published: 24th January 2020 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

Axis Bank

Axis Bank

By PTI

COIMBATORE: Private sector Axis Bank has plans to open three more branches in Tamil Nadu by March this year as it considered the state a crucial business geography, a top official said on Thursday. As of December last year, the bank has 345 branches and 1,504 ATMs in the state.

In the current financial year, the bank has opened 13 branches and plans to open three more branches by March 2020, Axis Bank President and Head Branch Banking Ravi Narayanan told reporters here.

The bank had 177 branches and 126 ATMs in this industrial city which was the biggest market for it in Tamil Nadu in terms of both deposits and credits, accounting for around 30 per cent of total deposits in the state, he said.

He added that Tamil Nadu was a crucial business geography for Axis Bank and its deposits growth was mainly driven by the rural and semi-urban geography of the state. "In terms of growth, Current Account was the fastest growing product across Tamil Nadu and Coimbatore, followed by Term Deposit," he said.

Narayanan said the bank's recently launched private banking platform "Burgundy Private", aiming to cater to high ultra-high net worth segments of its customer, will bring together the combined expertise of the Axis Group to cater to the distinct and advanced wealth needs of these segments.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Axis Bank Axis Bank Tamil Nadu Ravi Narayanan
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp