Home Business

'Upcoming Budget should announce measures to empower women'

According to consultants and leading women entrepreneurs, more schemes and allocations should be made towards empowering more and more women.

Published: 24th January 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2020-2021 on February 1, women entrepreneurs have called for measures to empower women financially and promote gender sensitisation in the upcoming budget.

According to consultants and leading women entrepreneurs, more schemes and allocations should be made towards empowering more and more women.

Nirupama Subramanian, a consultant in the area of leadership development and personal transformation, said: "Budget 2019-2020 was supposed to be a woman-friendly budget with an allocation of 4.91 per cent towards projects and schemes for women.... The Nirbhaya Fund and schemes like MUDRA, Ujjwala Yojana, Saubhagya and finance for Self Help Groups are steps in the right direction yet much more needs to be done."

Further, direct measures should include provisions to incentivise women to return to work after maternity leave and the government should also increase increasing tax breaks for women-run businesses and incentives for companies that contract to women-owned businesses will support women entrepreneurs, she said.

"This budget needs to focus on both long term and short-term and direct and indirect measures to ensure safety, well-being, education, and employment of women. I would like to see funding for gender sensitisation programs in all schools and colleges, for the police and public service workers," Subramanian said.

Apart from creating a conducive environment for women of all strata of society it is equally important for them to be financially stable, said several women entrepreneurs.

Large number of women from low-income groups work in the micro, small, and medium enterprises and there is demand for more steps to strengthen that segment which would eventually help the economic growth of the participating and working women.

Anuradha Singh, CEO of Delhi-based Indi Collage, says that she looks forward to the "funds of fund" for the MSME sector and observed that the budget needs to address the economic downturn which has severely affected the small enterprises and businesses where a significant part of the workforce is women.

"The tax structure needs to be much simpler, to be able to do business across the states. Textiles and craft sector has been severely hit by the economic downturn & the taxes levied on it, this needs to be addressed or we will turn our skilled craftsmen into labourers," Singh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Budget 2020 Union budget budget Union Budget 2020 Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp