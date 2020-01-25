Home Business

Bajaj-Triumph mid-range bikes to be priced under Rs 2 lakh

The bikes developed by the companies will have a starting price under Rs 2 lakh and will challenge the dominance of Royal Enfield in the segment.

Published: 25th January 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Bajaj and Nick Bloor. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Homegrown motorcycle maker Bajaj Auto and British Triumph Motorcycles on Friday formally commenced their non-equity partnership. They would build a new engine and vehicle platform in the mid-capacity range (200- 750cc).

The bikes developed by the companies will have a starting price under Rs 2 lakh and will challenge the dominance of Royal Enfield in the segment. At present, Royal Enfield faces almost no competition in the mid-capacity cruiser category and enjoys a solid brand trust among riding community.

“We are confident that there will be a huge appetite in India and other emerging markets for these new products. We look forward to working alongside such a famous motorcycle company and to leveraging each others strengths and expertise to make the relationship a success for everyone,” said Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto India.

Under the partnership, Triumph will further expand its global reach, with the partnership offering a new mid-sized sector opportunity and, importantly, a new entry point to several high-volume emerging markets, including India and other Asian markets.

Bajaj will take over Triumph’s Indian distribution activities, at a date yet to be confirmed. In other key overseas markets, where Triumph is not currently present, Bajaj will represent Triumph and offer the new mid-capacity bikes as part of the full Triumph line-up.

In all other markets where Triumph is present, the motorcycles developed together under this partnership will join the current Triumph product portfolio and be distributed by the Triumph-led dealer network worldwide.  

“The products that will come out of the partnership will help attract a younger, but still discerning, customer audience..,” Triumph Motorcycles CEO Nick Bloor said.

