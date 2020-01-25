Home Business

'Fresh look at FTA is the need of the hour to lift up garment exports'

Vietnam, meanwhile, has also signed an FTA with the EU in 2019 and is already strategising to take advantage of the benefit.

Published: 25th January 2020 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

At $37 billion in 2018, apparel exports has helped its GDP grow at six per cent annually over the last decade, besides creating millions of jobs.

At $37 billion in 2018, apparel exports has helped its GDP grow at six per cent annually over the last decade, besides creating millions of jobs.

By Sesa sen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To work its way out of the current economic slump, the government needs to provide exports a boost, especially merchandise exports, amid a slackening domestic demand.

While sceptics say an export thrust is difficult when global trade is not doing well, optimists say it’s pertinent to promote garment exports as it could be single-biggest boost to jobs, beyond aiding to narrow the trade deficit.

“The government recognises the potential of the garment sector to create jobs, but lack of reforms is holding back its growth,” said Deepak Mohindra, chairman of Apparel Sourcing Week, adding the country needs reforms such as easing labour norms, reducing tariffs, and a fresh look at free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU) to be an apparel manufacturing and exporting hub.

Bangladesh offers an interesting example. In 2000, its apparel exports (at 2.6 per cent of global share) lagged behind India’s (at 3 per cent). However, a collaborative government effort and its ability to leverage duty-free access to markets such as the EU, has made it the world’s second-largest apparel exporter after China.

At $37 billion in 2018, apparel exports has helped its GDP grow at six per cent annually over the last decade, besides creating millions of jobs.

“Today Bangladesh is exporting four times more than India to the EU, whereas in the US the difference is of only 25 per cent,” he said.

Vietnam, meanwhile, has also signed an FTA with the EU in 2019 and is already strategising to take advantage of the benefit.

However, an absence of FTA remains a killer for the 6,000-odd domestic garment exporters employing 40 million workers and exporting goods worth $17 billion.

The EU accounts for a major chunk of India’s total apparel exports generating revenue of $5.4 billion in 2019 as against $4.2 billion exported to the US.

Apparel Sourcing Week 2020

 It provides a platform to manufacturers to showcase their products and manufacturing capabilities. The 3-day program will be held from Feb 20-22 in Bengaluru with an expected footfall of 10,000 attendees

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Apparel Sourcing Week FTA EU
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp