Patanjali eyes Rs 40 thousand crore turnover in FY21, aims to be largest FMCG

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Unfazed by the prolonged economic slowdown, Haridwar-based Patanjali Ayurved aims to be the largest FMCG company in the country, beating market leader Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL) turnover next financial year.

The company expects to have a turnover of Rs 35,000-Rs 40,000 crore in the next financial year, said Yoga Guru Ramdev here on Friday.



“This fiscal, Patanjali along with Ruchi Soya would have a turnover of around Rs 25,000 crore and expects to grow up to around Rs 35,000 crore-Rs 40,000 crore by the next fiscal year (FY21). Our turnover has not reduced — that’s a rumour. We have not lost any market share in any segment,” he added.



The company is expected to register a joint turnover of up to Rs 25,000 crore in the current financial year, in which around Rs 12,000 crore is likely to be contributed by Patanjali group firms and Rs 13,000 crore may come from Ruchi Soya, he noted.

After the acquisition of Ruchi Soya, Baba Ramdev-promoted Patanjali expects a three-fold growth, become a major player in the edible oil category and take a lead in the domestic production of soyabean oil, sunflower oil and palm oil.