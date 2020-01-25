Home Business

Uber introduces in-app tipping feature for driver-partners in India

According to Uber, driver-partners keep 100 per cent of the tips received and riders may go back to previous trips to add a tip.

Published: 25th January 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

In India, riders have been tipping an average of Rs 25 for their rides during the pilot phase.

In India, riders have been tipping an average of Rs 25 for their rides during the pilot phase.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at improving the earnings of its driver-partners in India, ride-hailing major Uber has rolled out a tipping feature on its app. According to reports, the feature will allow passengers to opt to add a tip to their bills at the end of their ride.

The option has been tested in pilot rollouts two months ago, according to the company, initially introduced in Mumbai and is now available across 50 cities in India. The feature had first been launched in the United States two years ago. In India, riders have been tipping an average of Rs 25 for their rides during the pilot phase.

“Driver-partners are at the heart of everything we do at Uber and we are always looking for opportunities to showcase both respect and greater appreciation for them. Every year riders in India reward hundreds of thousands of driver-partners with 5-star ratings. Uber’s new tipping feature now enables them to also say thanks to driver-partners who deliver exceptional service,” said Uber India South Asia head of city operations Prabhjeet Singh.

The feature is currently available to riders paying through the Paytm wallet and will be offered for rides taken in cabs, autos and bikes (UberMoto) on the platform. After the completion of a ride, passengers paying through Paytm are given the option to tip the driver-partner with four options displayed: Rs 25, Rs 50, Rs 100 and ‘enter custom amount’.

According to Uber, driver-partners keep 100 per cent of the tips received and riders may go back to previous trips to add a tip. Uber and Ola charge the driver-partner a commission on the trip fare, while offering certain incentives to drive for the platform.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uber Uber India Uber Moto
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp