Home Business

As ICE tech bows out, Kia Motors charges up electric vehicle game

The carmaker also wants a quarter of all its global sales to come from environmentally friendly cars.

Published: 26th January 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  South Korean carmaker Kia Motors on Saturday announced details of a planned move towards electric cars, named ‘plan S’. The plan calls for launching 11 battery-powered electric vehicles (BEVs) with an aim to carve out a 6.6 per cent share of the global EV market (excluding China).

The carmaker also wants a quarter of all its global sales to come from environmentally friendly cars. Kia Motors is aiming to sell 500,000  EV cars annually out of a total of one million eco-friendly cars all over the globe, excluding China. Kia invest a total of $25 billion by the end of 2025.  

With more countries’ promoting alternate fuel run vehicles to curb pollution and reduce dependency on fossil fuels, share of internal combustion engine run vehicles is expected to come down drastically. Major automaker around the globe are forming alliances and making radical changes in their operations, with Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess recently saying that the German car giant has just ‘one shot’ to survive shift to digital era. “The time of the classic car manufacturer is over,” Diess has said, adding that Volkswagen’s future lies in becoming a digital technology company. 

Volkswagen, like other carmakers, is also acknowledging the fierce competition they are facing from many new rivals including Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla. Kia also believes that industry is going through a difficult phase and believes it needs to change strategy. “As the auto industry undergoes turbulent changes, today is also an opportune time for Kia Motors to radically transform itself into a global enterprise dedicated to spearheading customer value-led innovations,” said Kia Motors president and CEO Han-woo Park.While Kia specifically did not mention its plan for the Indian market, it said that it would nurture key developed markets as major bases for EVs and selectively introduce EV models in emerging markets; and raise sales of ICE vehicles. Kia entered the Indian market last year and achieved success with its first product Seltos SUV. 

While Kia’s parent company Hyundai had launched Kona EV in India last year, it is the home-grown automakers such as Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra that have till now come up with concrete plans to launch EVs for the domestic market. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
kia motors Electric cars
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp